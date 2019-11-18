Clear

Cat food sold nationwide is recalled over risks to pets and humans

Article Image

A Utah company is recalling two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food sold nationwide over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella."Salmonella...

Posted: Nov 18, 2019 9:26 AM
Posted By: CNN

A Utah company is recalling two-pound frozen bags of Quest beef cat food sold nationwide over fears it may be contaminated with salmonella.

"Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products," the US Food and Drug Administration said this week.

The items affected were distributed nationwide through retail stores and are identified with UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128. No illnesses have been reported.

A sample collected tested positive for salmonella, prompting the recall.

"The firm was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture when sample was collected and tested positive for salmonella. The firm did conduct their own test which resulted in a negative result," the federal agency said.

Symptoms of salmonella infections in pets include being lethargic, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Pets can infect other animals or humans.

The recall is by Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood Utah.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 26°
Near normal temperatures returning for the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa women ready for a bucket list adventure

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Ready for a warm up? Temps could reach 50 this week!

Image

Driver shares story of assisting at crash

Image

Weather forecast 11/17

Image

Operation Christmas Child helps get gifts to people in need by filling shoe boxes

Image

RFD: Remember ice is never 100% safe

Image

Auto shops busy with last minute rush for winter tires

Image

Indoor farmers market during winter months

Image

Sewing stockings for charity

Community Events