Newborn babies at a Pittsburgh hospital dressed up as Mister Rogers for Cardigan Day

Article Image

Nurses at a Pittsburgh hospital dressed a group of newborns in Mr. Rogers' signature red cardigan to celebrate World Kindness Day.

Posted: Nov 14, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: CNN

You know its a beautiful day in the neighborhood when you're surrounded by cute, snuggly babies. Babies in cardigans, to be exact.

In celebration of World Kindness Day, Allegheny Health Network's West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh dressed up their newborns in cardigans and ties.

"In Pittsburgh, we are also celebrating Cardigan Day, in honor of Pittsburgher Fred Rogers, who modeled kindness and compassion to children," Stephanie Waite, a spokesperson for the Allegheny Health Network, told CNN.

The adorable costumes were inspired by the iconic Mister Rogers, who hosted the children's television show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," often while wearing his red cardigan and tie.

"At AHN, we wanted to join in the spirit of kindness with our most adorable ambassadors, our newborn babies," Waite said.

Parents were able to watch their babies from the nursery window as nurses dressed them up in their costumes and photographed them.

According to Waite, West Penn, one of the network's eight hospitals and home to their biggest birthing center, often dresses up newborn babies for holidays and special occasions.

"We always get such a positive reaction to the photos -- the babies are so adorable," Waite said. "It puts a guaranteed smile on everyone's face."

After the photo shoot, parents got to keep the photos and costumes -- cardigan and tie included.

A new film about Mister Rogers, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood," starring Tom Hanks, is set to premiere November 22.

