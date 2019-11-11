Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Carbon monoxide warning for Rochester residents

Firefighters found carbon monoxide in the atmosphere surrounding the building.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A carbon monoxide detector helped save two dozen Rochester families. It happened around 10:55 a.m. on the 700 blocks of First Avenue SW. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the responding crew noticed two large generators were running on the outside of a building where construction was taking place. Firefighters found carbon monoxide in the atmosphere surrounding the building. They also detected the gas throughout the fifth floor of the building. Captain Caleb Feine was one of the first responders on the scene.

“A really big shout out to the construction company who was working there,” Feine said. “They knew they were gonna be using these big generators and they provided the tenants with carbon monoxide detectors just in case and one of those detectors was why we were notified in the first place.

This led to the firefighters evacuating the building.  Once the department ventilated the building, tenants were allowed back inside.Feine says that in homes with largely electric appliances, carbon monoxide detectors aren't mandatory. But, he says everyone should have one. He adds the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be hard to detect.

"Nausea vomiting, dizziness drowsiness muscle fatigue all those are signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide positioning it's just like the flu,” Feine said.

Feine says the best place for a carbon monoxide detector is in your bedroom.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -8°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -4°
Rochester
Few Clouds
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -8°
January like temperatures will hold for the next few days
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honoring Local Veterans

Image

RPL Auditorium Repairs

Image

Celebrating Veterans

Image

Carbon Monoxide Dangers

Image

Klobuchar Vets Day

Image

The 411 on 911

Image

HyVee Celebrates Veterans Day

Image

1-on-1 with Bernie Sanders during north Iowa stop

Image

My Money: The difference between APR and APY

Image

Tracking Monday's weather: Get ready for the cold

Community Events