Carbon monoxide warning for Rochester residents

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A carbon monoxide detector helped save two dozen Rochester families. It happened around 10:55 a.m. on the 700 blocks of First Avenue SW. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the responding crew noticed two large generators were running on the outside of a building where construction was taking place. Firefighters found carbon monoxide in the atmosphere surrounding the building. They also detected the gas throughout the fifth floor of the building. Captain Caleb Feine was one of the first responders on the scene.

“A really big shout out to the construction company who was working there,” Feine said. “They knew they were gonna be using these big generators and they provided the tenants with carbon monoxide detectors just in case and one of those detectors was why we were notified in the first place.

This led to the firefighters evacuating the building. Once the department ventilated the building, tenants were allowed back inside.Feine says that in homes with largely electric appliances, carbon monoxide detectors aren't mandatory. But, he says everyone should have one. He adds the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be hard to detect.

"Nausea vomiting, dizziness drowsiness muscle fatigue all those are signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide positioning it's just like the flu,” Feine said.

Feine says the best place for a carbon monoxide detector is in your bedroom.