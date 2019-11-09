Clear

Gender reveal stunt led to plane crash in Texas

Article Image

Watch the new and trending ways couples are throwing their gender reveal parties.

Posted: Nov 9, 2019 8:44 AM
Posted By: CNN

Another gender reveal stunt went horribly wrong and caused the recent plane crash in Texas, according to a National Transportation Safety Board accident report released Friday.

The pilot was flying a plane at a low altitude on September 7 as part of an elaborate gender reveal for a friend, according to the report.

The pilot dumped 350 gallons of pink water from the plane, but the plane was "too low" and immediately stalled. The pilot was not injured in the crash in Turkey, Texas, about 100 miles southeast of Amarillo, The plane's other passenger had minor injuries. The plane was designed to carry only one person, the report said.

This incident was the latest in a string of gender reveal stunts gone awry.

In October, a family in Iowa inadvertently built a pipe bomb for a party that exploded and killed a grandmother.

Last year, an off-duty border patrol agent was ordered to pay more than $8 million in restitution after his gender reveal caused a forest fire in Arizona.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 30°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Clouds building slowly today with warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports overtime highlights

Image

Does the "hands free" law work?

Image

King & Scholten tackle the tough issues

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/8

Image

We Honor Veterans Ceremony at Shorewood

Image

Restaurant giving away soup and winter donations

Image

MN Deer Hunting Firearm Season

Image

3rd Grader Replaces School's American Flag

Image

Kicking Off the Red Kettle Campaign

Image

Rochesterfest New Director

Community Events