Rep. Steve King and J.D. Scholten talk about next year's election

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to the topic of the impeachment inquiry, Representative King thinks Democrats should be open about the proceedings.

"If we're going to have these partisan impeachments take place in the United States, we're going to do everything we can to make sure the American public gets to see it happen,” he said.

Sholten didn't say if he supports impeachment or not, but thinks both sides need to listen to the facts brought up in the inquiry.

"On the democratic side, if folks are just blindly for impeachment, that's wrong. On the other side, if Republicans are not going to look at the facts and just blindly not go for it, I think that's wrong too,” he said.

When it comes to winning the election next November, both King and Scholten think they have the support necessary to represent the 4th district.

"I can relate to the folks in this district and I think last time moving the needle 24 points really exemplified what we were all about,” Scholten said.

King said. "They recognize that I’ve been standing up for the values in this district for a long time."

We asked them about the EPA’s small refinery waivers, which have impacted the ethanol market, driving down the demand for corn.

"I wrote two bills that I introduced in early June that would require that any gallons that are exempted from small refineries by those waivers would be added back in to the other refineries across the country so there would be no net loss to the RFS,” said King.

Scholten said, "It’s effecting our plants that are becoming idle and closed. Its cost rural jobs and it's affecting our planet as well."