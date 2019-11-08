Clear

An Arctic blast is bringing a week of below freezing temperatures to parts of the eastern US

Article Image

Winter is coming to the East Coast for the next week.The next five to seven days are going to bring unseasonably cold temperatures to...

Posted: Nov 8, 2019 8:21 AM
Updated: Nov 8, 2019 8:21 AM
Posted By: CNN

Winter is coming to the East Coast for the next week.

The next five to seven days are going to bring unseasonably cold temperatures to the eastern two-thirds of the US, CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam said.

The cold front could bring below freezing temperatures to some places.

The cold was already descending on New York early Friday morning, with wind chill expected to bring temperatures down to the upper teens to mid-20s, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts in Boston are reaching 25 to 35 mph and will bring temperatures to the 20s as well, the NWS said.

Snow flurries are also expected for the downwind parts of the Great Lakes Friday, Van Dam said, adding that those flurries will be at the Northern Great Lakes Saturday.

"The Great Lakes are no longer ice covered, so here comes the Lake Effect snow again," the National Weather Service said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Overcast
14° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 2°
Clouds building slowly today with warmer air for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Stewartville sweeps Annandale

Image

Section 1AA diving finals

Image

Thermal imaging gear is pricey!

Image

KMart closing

Image

Thinking ahead to special education

Image

Harris' proposal: School open longer

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/7

Image

Triton's FFA Success

Image

Harvest struggles

Community Events