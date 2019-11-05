Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

A man stole an electric shopping cart from Walmart and drove it from one bar to another to avoid a DWI, police say

Article Image

A Louisiana man was arrested after stealing an electric powered shopping cart from Walmart to avoid getting a DWI, police said.Brice Kendell Williams,...

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 8:54 AM
Updated: Nov 5, 2019 8:54 AM
Posted By: CNN

A Louisiana man was arrested after stealing an electric powered shopping cart from Walmart to avoid getting a DWI, police said.

Brice Kendell Williams, 32, was charged with felony unauthorized use of a moveable after driving the motorized shopping cart over half a mile away from one bar to another, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office. His bond was set at $2,500, police said in a statement.

A deputy with the sheriff's office responded to a bar in Houma, Louisiana, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a complaint about someone arriving to a bar in a shopping cart, according to the statement. The town is about 60 miles southwest of New Orleans.

When the deputy arrived, he found the shopping cart parked between two cars in the bar's parking lot.

Williams told the responding deputy that he was at a different bar and thought that if he drove his car, he could get charged with a DWI, the sheriff's office said. Instead, Williams opted to steal the electric shopping cart, which is meant for disabled people, and drive it to a different bar, the sheriff's office said.

CNN has not determined whether Williams has legal representation at this time.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 16°
Albert Lea
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Clear
27° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 14°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election Preview: Lyle

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest snow numbers and timing

Image

Salvage yard burns for the 2nd time in 3-years

Image

New officer in Clear Lake

Image

Developing in Northwest Rochester

Image

Superlarks ready for state tournament

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast Notes 11/4

Image

John Marshall Honors Veterans

Image

Safe Winter Driving

Community Events