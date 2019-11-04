Clear

TSA stopped a traveler after finding a toilet-paper 'gun' in his bag

TSA agents at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport were prepared to give a traveler crap when they spotted a revolver in his carry-on bag....

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 8:18 AM
Updated: Nov 4, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

TSA agents at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport were prepared to give a traveler crap when they spotted a revolver in his carry-on bag.

But upon closer inspection, what they thought was a gun was really a gun-shaped toilet paper holder.

'Yes, this most unusual revolver was not designed to spin bullets,' TSA joked in a press release on Thursday. 'It was designed to spin toilet paper.'

The 'realistic replica gun' triggered an alarm when the bag it was in went through an X-ray machine.

'TSA does not permit travelers to bring real or replica firearms through a checkpoint,' the agency said.

The traveler was given several options: return the item to his vehicle, put it in a checked bag, give it to a friend who wasn't traveling, or surrender it to TSA. He chose to surrender it, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein told CNN.

After that, he rolled on through to his gate.

