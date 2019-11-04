Clear

California authorities found and destroyed $1 billion worth of marijuana plants

Article Image

A tip about supposedly legal hemp production led California investigators to fields of marijuana plants. About 10 million of them.The Kern County Sher...

Posted: Nov 4, 2019 8:17 AM
Posted By: CNN

A tip about supposedly legal hemp production led California investigators to fields of marijuana plants. About 10 million of them.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office -- with the help of the FBI and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife -- executed search warrants on 11 fields in the Arvin area, about 100 miles north of Los Angeles.

From the 459 acres of land, authorities destroyed about 10 million marijuana plants --- a value of approximately $1 billion on the black market, the sheriff's office said.

"These illicit marijuana gardens were grown under the guise of legitimate hemp production," the sheriff's office said. The Food and Agricultural Code and Health and Safety Code define industrial hemp as containing less than 0.3% THC content.

Tests showed THC levels in those fields were much higher than the legal limit, the sheriff's office said. THC is the psychoactive substance within cannabis.

An investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 28°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 29°
Austin
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Snow in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: The latest on the chance for midweek snowfall

Image

Weather forecast 11/3

Image

Preparing for winter driving

Image

Volunteer fire department gifted new equipment

Image

Pete Buttigieg visits North Iowa

Image

City council election in Charles City

Image

World War II veteran turns 100 years old

Image

RCTC's Rutledge named MCAC Southern Division Player of the Year

Image

Doug Taylor commits to Iowa

Image

Weather forecast 11/2

Community Events