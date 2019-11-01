Clear

McDonald's apologizes for 'Sundae Bloody Sundae' ad

Article Image

McDonald's has pulled an ad which used the words "Sundae Blo...

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: CNN

McDonald's has pulled an ad which used the words "Sundae Bloody Sundae" to promote a Halloween dessert, apologizing for "any offense or distress" it may have caused.

Bloody Sunday is the name for the day in 1972 on which British soldiers shot unarmed protesters in Derry, Northern Ireland, during the Troubles -- resulting in 14 deaths.

The Irish band U2 famously wrote about the horrors of that day in a song called "Sunday Bloody Sunday".

An image of the ad, for a two-for-one dessert offer, was posted on Twitter by an Irish user who spotted it in a McDonald's in Portugal.

After a backlash, McDonald's Portugal took down all promotional material featuring the slogan.

In a statement, McDonald's Portugal said it had developed a "local market activation for a small number of its restaurants in Portugal" -- attempting to celebrate Halloween, not "to upset or insult anyone in any way."

It added: "We sincerely apologize for any offense or distress this may have caused."

In 2013, a London bar apologized after an outcry over a cocktail named "Sundae Bloody Sundae," which was served with a small toy soldier.

Neither are alone in making faux pas that have recalled painful episodes in British and Irish history. In 2012, Nike released a trainer called the "Black and Tan," which caused outrage because it brought back memories of the Black and Tans, a paramilitary force known for its violence during the Irish War of Independence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
34° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 29°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Cold temperatures are frozen in place
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Warning Chronic Wasting Disease

Image

Section volleyball semifinals

Image

Nora Springs boy dresses up as George Mallet for Halloween

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31

Image

Trick-or-treating in the cold

Image

Car fire connected to shooting in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/31

Image

Triton School Referendum

Image

Mayo Reverse Trick or Treat

Image

Cultural Sensitivity with Costumes

Community Events