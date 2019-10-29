Clifford the Big Red Dog visits children at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Coming down to Rochester for treatment can be really hard, especially if you're a kid.

Today, Clifford the big red dog offered his paw for support kids while receiving treatment here at the hospital.

Clifford the big red dog greeted children with high fives and hugs before their appointments.

It was a great surprise for Becky Herber. Her son Nathan is here getting chemotherapy for lymphoma.

"He's in what they call the maintenance phase which is a lot less chemotherapy than he was getting for the first eight or so months," she said.

The Children's Museum of Rochester and Mayo Clinic teamed up to put smiles on young faces with fun activities including coloring and crafts.

"Let kids explore and develop their curiosity see what interest their imagination and let it sprout and grow from their," said Minnesota children's museum of Rochester director Beth Sherden.

For Herber, Clifford's visit and the other activities are a welcome distraction.

"These children go through an array of uncomfortable positions and their sick all the time and distraction has been one of the most powerful tools for coping helping Nathan as well as us get through without always focusing on the eminent medical issues at hand it's a good way to keep the focus somewhere else," said Sherden.