Clear

Clifford the Big Red Dog visits children at Mayo Clinic

It's a big surprise for the young patients at Mayo Clinic.

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 6:52 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Coming down to Rochester for treatment can be really hard, especially if you're a kid.
Today, Clifford the big red dog offered his paw for support kids while receiving treatment here at the hospital.

Clifford the big red dog greeted children with high fives and hugs before their appointments.

It was a great surprise for Becky Herber. Her son Nathan is here getting chemotherapy for lymphoma.

"He's in what they call the maintenance phase which is a lot less chemotherapy than he was getting for the first eight or so months," she said.

The Children's Museum of Rochester and Mayo Clinic teamed up to put smiles on young faces with fun activities including coloring and crafts.

"Let kids explore and develop their curiosity see what interest their imagination and let it sprout and grow from their," said Minnesota children's museum of Rochester director Beth Sherden.

For Herber, Clifford's visit and the other activities are a welcome distraction.

"These children go through an array of uncomfortable positions and their sick all the time and distraction has been one of the most powerful tools for coping helping Nathan as well as us get through without always focusing on the eminent medical issues at hand it's a good way to keep the focus somewhere else," said Sherden.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 34°
Austin
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 31°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 36°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Major storm chances moving south
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/29

Image

RPD: Don't leave your car running unattended

Image

Salvation Army needs coats!

Image

Golden Apple

Image

Water Main break for Mason City schools

Image

Kavars Sentenced for Animal Neglect

Image

Labor & Delivery Center Closing

Image

Pedestrian Detection

Image

College students targeted by phony phone calls

Image

Veterans advocate for cannabis to be legalized

Community Events