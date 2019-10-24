Just in time for Halloween is news you can use.
There's reportedly a new 'Hocus Pocus' movie coming.
According to Deadline, the new film is in the works for forthcoming streaming service Disney+ with a script from television writer and producer Jen D'Angelo.
The original 1993 film about a trio of 17th century witches wreaking havoc in modern day Salem, Massachusetts, stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.
It's become a cult classic and must-see viewing every Halloween season.
No word yet on if the original cast will be returning for the new movie or any plot details.
Disney+ has been stirring excitement almost since it's announcement.
Last month a social media thread of some of the content that would be featured on the streaming service was the talk of Twitter.
Related Content
- New 'Hocus Pocus' movie coming from Disney+
- Five Disney fans could get $1,000 for binge-watching movies
- "Movie money" trial set
- Big Year for Movie Theaters
- 'Unplanned' movie reignites abortion debate
- Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift come out to play in 'Cats' movie trailer
- People head to the movies on Christmas
- Local kids reacts to Black Panther movie
- New movie planned about Buddy Holly