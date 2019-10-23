Clear
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial Full Story

The famous Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree has been chosen

Article Image

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has officially been selected, and it's coming from Florida ... New York that is.The famous tree will be com...

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 1:33 PM
Posted By: CNN

The 2019 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree has officially been selected, and it's coming from Florida ... New York that is.

The famous tree will be coming from the Village of Florida in Orange County, New York.

The tree is the Center's normal Norway Spruce, and was chosen from several submissions. Families send in their trees every year in hopes it will be seen by millions in the heart of New York City.

After the tree is cut on November 7, the Center plants a young tree in its place. Then after the holidays, it donates the chosen tree to the Habitat for Humanity to be used for lumber on their home projects.

The first tree went up in 1931, during the start of the Great Depression, but ceremonies around the tree became an annual affair in 1933. Then in 1951, the lighting ceremony was broadcast for the first time on national television, bringing the iconic tradition right into the American home.

This year's tree will be displayed in all its Christmas glory starting November 9.


CORRECTION: The headline of this piece has been updated to correct the spelling of Rockefeller

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Community Events