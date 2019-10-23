Clear
BREAKING NEWS For 2nd time, mistrial declared in Weiss' Olmsted County murder trial Full Story

Henry Thomas, star of 'E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,' arrested for alleged DUI

Article Image

Henry Thomas, best known for his role as Elliott in the 1982 film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," was arrested Monday in Oregon, police told CNN.Jennife...

Posted: Oct 23, 2019 1:26 PM
Posted By: CNN

Henry Thomas, best known for his role as Elliott in the 1982 film "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," was arrested Monday in Oregon, police told CNN.

Jennifer Massey, public information officer for the Tualatin Police Department, told CNN that a concerned passerby called police about a suspicious looking vehicle that was stopped in a lane of travel.

Subsequent investigation by officers resulted in Thomas, 48, being arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants. Thomas was transported to the Washington County Jail, according to Massey.

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "E.T." made Thomas a child star when the film debuted in 1982.

The actor has gone on to other roles as an adult, including Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House."

He was released from custody Tuesday morning on his own recognizance, according to a Washington County Jail spokesperson.

CNN has reached out to Thomas and his reps for comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 36°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 41°
Austin
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 42°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
44° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 40°
Rain moving in tonight, a warm up for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Shorter days mean danger for pedestrians

Image

Samoyed dogs all adopted

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast

Image

Chris Likes Mom's Ties

Image

Lawmakers tour Rochester

Image

Prepping for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Image

NIACC women's basketball season preview

Image

Sports Overtime: highlights from around the area

Image

Honoring entrenpeneurs

Image

Hip Hop with a Message

Community Events