Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

More than 6,000 pounds of frozen meat sold at Walmart is recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Article Image

More than 6,400 pounds of a Walmart brand's froz...

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 8:38 AM
Posted By: CNN

More than 6,400 pounds of a Walmart brand's frozen meat have been recalled for possible salmonella contamination.

George's Prepared Foods, the company that produces Walmart's Great Value frozen, fully cooked meat, said that the products were meant to be disposed of after a small group of them tested positive for salmonella but were accidentally shipped nationwide.

The following products are subject to recall, according to the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service:

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/16/19

Lot code: 1091971894

Great Value Fully Cooked Original Breakfast Turkey Patties, 24.92-oz

Use-by date: 10/24/19

Lot code: 1171971897

Family Size Great Value Fully Cooked Original Pork Sausage Patties, 35.6-oz

Use-by dates: 11/03/19 and 11/05/19

Lot code: 1271972894 and 1291972894

The numbers "EST. M2206T" or "P-2260T" are printed on the recalled products' packaging.

There haven't been any illnesses reported yet, but George's and the USDA urge consumers to throw away or return the recalled products.

Symptoms of salmonella present anywhere from 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. The most common symptoms include diarrhea, fever and cramps, which typically last up to a week, the USDA said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Rain returns Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Exploring local food producers

Image

Celebrating North Iowa's only covered bridge

Image

Local organization helps undocumented immigrants

Image

Small business thanks community after outpour of support

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/20

Image

Washing cars for disabled veterans

Image

Encouraging more organ donations

Image

Poker tournament held to stop domestic violence

Image

Rochester coat drive

Image

Hunt for a cure

Community Events