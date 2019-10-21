Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Three soldiers killed in training accident at Army base in Georgia

Article Image

Three US soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division were killed, and three others injured during a training accident in Georgia early Sunday morning, according...

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 6:52 AM
Posted By: CNN

Three US soldiers with the 3rd Infantry Division were killed, and three others injured during a training accident in Georgia early Sunday morning, according to the Army.

The soldiers were riding in a Bradley Fighting Vehicle at Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield when the vehicle "rolled over into water at approximately 3:20 a.m.," Fort Stewart said in a statement.

Three soldiers were pronounced dead on site and three others were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital on Fort Stewart for their injuries. Two of the injured soldiers were later released, and the third was moved to Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, with non-life-threatening injuries, the statement said.

"Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area," said Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division.

"We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy," he said.

The accident is under investigation by the 3rd Infantry Division and a team from the US Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama.

The names of the soldiers — who were part of the division's 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team — will be released 24 hours after their next-of-kin are notified, the statement said.

The Bradley Fighting Vehicle is a 27-ton armored vehicle designed to carry infantry squads into battle. It can carry six soldiers plus three crew members and is armed with a 25 mm cannon, a TOW missile system and a machine gun mounted coaxially to the cannon.

Fort Stewart, founded in 1940, is the largest Army installation east of the Mississippi River and covers almost 280,000 acres, according to its website. The 3rd Infantry Division, one of the US Army's mechanized infantry divisions, is the base's largest unit.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain returns Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Exploring local food producers

Image

Celebrating North Iowa's only covered bridge

Image

Local organization helps undocumented immigrants

Image

Small business thanks community after outpour of support

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/20

Image

Washing cars for disabled veterans

Image

Encouraging more organ donations

Image

Poker tournament held to stop domestic violence

Image

Rochester coat drive

Image

Hunt for a cure

Community Events