Clear

Cuba Gooding Jr. hit with new charge in groping case

Article Image

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has been accused of groping a woman at a Manhattan bar in June. Gooding denies the allegations.

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 8:02 AM
Posted By: CNN

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing an additional, undisclosed charge in a New York sex abuse case.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office did not reveal the exact nature of the charge or if it's tied to the same accuser in a hearing Thursday.

The Oscar winner was previously charged with two misdemeanors: forcible touching and sex abuse in the third degree, related to the alleged groping incident in June. A 29-year-old woman filed a police report at the time stating Gooding grabbed her breast at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan.

Gooding has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denies the allegations.

A somber looking Gooding showed up in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday with his team of lawyers for what was scheduled to be the start of his trial, but Manhattan Assistant D.A. Jenna Long told the judge there was a new, previously uncharged incident.

The case was adjourned to Oct. 15 for Supreme Court arraignment. The new charge will be unsealed then.

Gooding said nothing to the judge during Thursday's hearing. He did not comment on the additional charge and thanked the court officer with a nod and a quiet "thanks" after the judge dismissed them for the day.

Gooding immediately left the courtroom with his lawyers and security, and made his way to the elevator. Bystanders were held back as he exited and Gooding's team did not deliver a statement following his appearance.

The defense had filed a motion to dismiss the case in June and have stated that video from the bar supports Gooding's innocence.

Gooding faces up to a year in jail if convicted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Overcast
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 33°
Rochester
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
When will nicer weather return?
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Weather forecast 10/12 2

Image

Learning about sound therapy

Image

Lourdes boys soccer advances to 1A semifinal

Image

STEM Festival at NIACC

Image

Weather forecast 9/12

Image

RCTC volleyball cruises, sweeps Fergus Falls

Image

Gov. Walz bags a bird in Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener

Image

RCTC squanders 20 point lead in second half, falls to Itasca

Image

Learning in the field; tackling hunting and trap shooting for the first time

Image

Tips & Tricks for pheasant hunting

Community Events