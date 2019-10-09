Clear

Twitter used phone numbers gathered for account security to sell ads

Article Image

Twitter "inadvertently" used phone numbers and email addresses its users provided for account security purposes to target ads, the company said Tuesday....

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 9:53 AM
Posted By: CNN

Twitter "inadvertently" used phone numbers and email addresses its users provided for account security purposes to target ads, the company said Tuesday.

In July, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said Facebook had broken the law when it engaged in a similar practice. The FTC fined Facebook $5 billion for that and a litany of other instances where it mishandled user data.

Twitter users are asked to provide information like their phone number to help secure their account through services such as two-factor authentication.

"We cannot say with certainty how many people were impacted by this, but in an effort to be transparent, we wanted to make everyone aware," the company said in a blog post Tuesday. It said no personal data had been shared externally.

"We're very sorry this happened and are taking steps to make sure we don't make a mistake like this again," the company added.

Phone numbers provided to Twitter for the purpose of two-factor authentication were recently exposed as a hacking vulnerability as well. A hacker or hackers were able to tweet from the account of CEO Jack Dorsey by convincing Twitter's systems that they had his phone and were texting the tweets to his account.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester man arrested for alleged random stabbing

Image

Austin students prepare for Phesant Opener

Image

Preparing for Winter roads

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?

Image

Stewartville sweeps Kasson-Mantorville

Image

Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees

Image

Continuing coverage: "Save the Track"

Image

Bringing "Harry Potter" to the classroom

Community Events