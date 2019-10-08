Clear

How do you update a beloved pumpkin pie recipe? Less sugar and more spice

Article Image

For the first time in nearly a century, one of America's oldest and best-loved recipes for pumpkin pie is getting an update. Brace yourselves, bakers....

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 3:01 PM
Posted By: CNN

For the first time in nearly a century, one of America's oldest and best-loved recipes for pumpkin pie is getting an update. Brace yourselves, bakers.

Libby's, the company that popularized canned pumpkin, has rejiggered its trusted pumpkin pie recipe after the original debuted 75 years ago.

The "new-fashioned" pumpkin pie recipe features an extra helping of cloves, adds sweetened condensed milk and skimps on sugar.

It's creamier and spicier, but otherwise, the recipe is largely the same: pumpkin puree, evaporated milk and buttery pre-made pie crust are all present, though the pie spends fewer minutes in the oven.

Why mess with perfection then, Libby's? It's not clear, but it has offered dairy-free versions of the recipe, too, so even lactose-intolerant pie lovers can get a forkful.

Will the update play well at the dining room table this year? Only if diners taste a difference.

And if bakers simply can't part with the original recipe, they should keep an old can handy â — ingredients and instructions are printed on the back.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 69°
Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

Image

Previewing fall attractions in Southeastern MN and North Iowa

Image

Ordinances in the skyways

Image

Riverfront Re-imagined

Image

Moving forward with Clear Lake development

Image

Will the area see snow later this week?

Image

Pedestrian Subway Renovation

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Community Events