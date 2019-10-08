Clear

A dog saved his owner from a devastating house fire by nudging him with his nose to wake him up

Article Image

Name a better pet than Curly. We'll wait.The brave dog saved his owner from a house fire that destroyed part of their South Carolina home.Brian...

Posted: Oct 8, 2019 9:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

Name a better pet than Curly. We'll wait.

The brave dog saved his owner from a house fire that destroyed part of their South Carolina home.

Brian Rand told CNN affiliate WJCL he found his best friend at an animal shelter three years ago.

"Right from the start, he just attached to me," he told the news station. "He picked me."

Rand, a Vietnam veteran, lives by himself and only woke up Monday morning after his dog began poking him with his nose, the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department said.

"I got up and started walking, as soon as I walked by the hallway the house was overly smoky," he told the news station. "Then I saw the flames through the side window."

Rand was able to get out of the house with Curly and call 911, the fire department said. Authorities were able to save some of his belongings, including his war medals, WJCL reported.

Now, Rand says his home looks like a "disaster." The fire damage was extensive, the affiliate reported.

"I forget what it used to look like," the veteran said.

But they both made it out all right.

So, we're not saying adopting a dog could save your life but ... it could.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 51°
Sunshine and warmth remains before a dramatic shift this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Previewing fall attractions in Southeastern MN and North Iowa

Image

Ordinances in the skyways

Image

Riverfront Re-imagined

Image

Moving forward with Clear Lake development

Image

Will the area see snow later this week?

Image

Pedestrian Subway Renovation

Image

Jumping Worms Invading MN

Image

Behind the Scenes Look at Austin Utilities

Image

Feast! Restaurant Week

Image

Planned Bus Stop

Community Events