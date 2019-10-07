Clear

A teenager died trying to save his family from a car that plunged into a Delaware canal

Article Image

Three young members of one family are dead and another is missing after police say a vehicle plunged into a canal in Delaware.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 8:19 AM
Posted By: CNN

An 18-year-old died trying to save his family from a car submerged in water after it plunged off a gravel road and into a canal in Delaware Sunday morning.

The teen was driving his two younger brothers, his girlfriend, and a cousin to a youth football game around 9:41 a.m. ET on Sunday when their car went into the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal, according to CNN affiliate KYW.

First responders located a 16-year-old girl on the canal banks in Middletown about a mile west of the William Roth Bridge. She told them the 18-year-old helped her get to shore and then returned to the water to rescue the other three passengers, a news release from the Delaware State Police said.

His body was recovered from the water shortly after rescuers arrived, according to the release.

"He was a hero and tried to do everything he could to help the remaining passengers in that vehicle," Delaware State Police Master Corporal Michael Austin told KYW.

Police said the bodies of two other male passengers, ages 16 and 12, were found in the vehicle, a Chevy HHR, when it was removed from the water.

The body of a 6-year-old boy has not yet been recovered, the release said.

None of the victims have been identified by police and investigators have not yet determined what led to the crash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Albert Lea
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 46°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 45°
Rochester
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 45°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is snow back in the forecast?!

Image

Weather forecast 10/6

Image

Dan Feehan kicks off campaign with rally

Image

Bounce Day prepares Rochester community for disaster

Image

Firearm safety class teaches youth

Image

RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac

Image

Grizzlies explode for three goals in the first; defeat Coulee Region

Image

Community Coat Drive looking for donations

Image

Sports OT: Part 2

Community Events