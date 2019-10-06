Clear

Kansas City bar shooting leaves 4 people dead and 5 wounded

Four people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting at a private Kansas City bar overnight, police said.Officers were called to the Te...

Four people were killed and another five were injured in a shooting at a private Kansas City bar overnight, police said.

Officers were called to the Tequila KC bar in Kansas City, Kansas at 1:27 a.m. (2:27 a.m. ET) and four shooting victims were found dead inside the bar, police spokesman Thomas Tomasic said.

The four, all Hispanic males, were identified as a man in his late 50s, another in his mid-30s and two in their mid-20s, Tomasic said.

Another five people who had been shot were taken to area hospitals and were stable Sunday morning. At least two people have been released from the hospital, police said.

Tomasic said investigators believe there were 'possibly two suspects that entered' the bar and began shooting. Police found handgun shell casings at the scene.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and 'do not feel it's racially motivated,' Tomasic said.

The preliminary investigation reveals an earlier dispute at the bar led to the shooting, police said.

'We don't feel that these suspects are going to go out and do this again,' he said.

About 40 people were in the bar at the time of the shooting. Detectives are looking for surveillance video from the area.

The Tequila KC bar is a private, members-only venue, Tomasic said.

