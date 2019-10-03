Clear

Veteran treatment court needs female volunteers

The court is designed to hold veterans accountable for breaking the law but also offers counseling for mental health and chemical dependency issues.

Posted: Oct 3, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Maleeha Kamal

ALBERT LEA, Minn-The Minnesota Third Judicial District Court needs veteran volunteers. The court is designed to hold veterans accountable for breaking the law but also offers counseling for mental health and chemical dependency issues.

Lyndon Stilson is a Probation Director for Freeborn County. He says he has seen many veterans come through the court system. He adds that some of these individuals are at a disadvantage and should be in treatment and not behind bars.

"For example, someone might come in from having PTSD from combat," Stilson said. "The mentor will be able to give them the resources they need and or connect a treatment facility,"

The veteran treatment court works kind of like a 12 step program. Stilson is confident that this program will help with sobriety and recovery but they have faced one huge obstacle a lack of veteran mentors.

The court is seeking men and women to volunteer but there's a higher demand for women.

"I think a female would feel much more comfortable speaking to another woman certain issues that may be very private," Stilson said. " Things that are going on at home or personally."

If you would like to volunteer you will need to go through a screening process and attend court sessions. There will be at least a six-month commitment. If you are interested you can contact the court administrator in your county for more details.

