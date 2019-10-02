Police: Iowa boy, 14, made 'school shooter' job posting to Indeed.com

Click here for updates on this story

Fort Dodge, IA (KCCI) -- Authorities in Fort Dodge said a 14-year-old boy is charged with a Class D felony after making a job post for a “school shooter” on a job search engine.

Fort Dodge police said officers were alerted Friday to the threatening job posting, which was made to Indeed.com.

Police said officers attempted to apply for the position to obtain the contact information of the person who posted it but were unable to proceed with the application.

According to authorities, information from Indeed.com and additional investigative leads led police to the 14-year-old, who is charged with making a threat of terrorism.

Police said the 14-year-old was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Facility in Eldora.

Authorities executed a search warrant at the teen’s home to search for potential evidence.

The teen’s identity will not be released due to his age.

The Fort Dodge Police Department said it worked closely with the Fort Dodge Community School District to ensure the safety of its students and hold the creator of the Indeed.com post accountable.

