Clear

Labradoodle creator says he regrets 'Frankenstein's monster'

Article Image

The creator of the Labradoodle cross-breed has said he inadvertently unleashed a "Frankenstein('s) monster".Wally Conron, 90, who worked for Guide Dog...

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 12:07 PM
Updated: Sep 26, 2019 12:45 PM
Posted By: CNN

The creator of the Labradoodle cross-breed has said he inadvertently unleashed a 'Frankenstein('s) monster'.

Wally Conron, 90, who worked for Guide Dogs Victoria in Australia when he bred the first Labrador-Poodle cross in 1989, spoke of his regrets at having begun a trend for designer breeds on an ABC podcast.

'I opened a Pandora's box and released a Frankenstein('s) monster,' he said.

His 'big regret' is that his invention paved the way for 'unethical, ruthless people' to breed the dogs without thinking of the health of their offspring.

According to Conron, the majority of Labradoodles are 'either crazy or have an hereditary problem,' with healthy examples of the breed 'few and far between.'

He believes that people have now gone too far with cross-breeding, which can increase a dog's risk of congenital disease, particularly down the generations. On the podcast, he laid particular scorn on the new Rottweiler-Poodle hybrid, known as a Rottle or a Rottie-Poo.

Conron's original purpose in crossing a Labrador with a standard Poodle (which has a non-shedding coat) had been to provide a guide dog for a blind woman in Hawaii whose husband was allergic to dogs.

The resulting litter of three was small, but one of the puppies did not trigger the husband's allergies and was sent to Hawaii to be her guide dog.

As no one wanted the two remaining puppies, Conron asked the PR department at his work to spread the message of this new breed. Labradoodles quickly became popular in Australia and further afield.

Now, designer breeds have become widespread -- but so has criticism of the consequences. Labradoodles, for example, can develop health problems common to Labrador Retrievers and Poodles such as hip dysplasia and eye disease.

Colin Tennant, a British expert on dog behaviour with 45 years of experience in the industry, told CNN: 'In essence, you are blindly breeding and altering genetics of the line without foreknowledge.'

Although Tennant said he doesn't have a problem with cross-breeding in general, he noted that breeders should pay more attention to dog's health.

One example, he said, was the Bichon Frise, whose eyes water. 'It must be in agony all the time,' he explained. 'They breed the face flat so they look humanoid because we find that attractive, with no consideration for the permutations we are producing with regards the dog's welfare or health.'

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Tracking a cooler start with sunny skies on the way for Thursday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Road traffic study already causing concern

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Gov. Reynolds: Carson King Day will be Saturday

Image

Pursuit crosses state lines, ends with shots fired in Worth County

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a soggy pattern moving in

Image

Mayo, Northfield draws 1-1

Image

Latest AP prep football rankings

Image

SAW: Tate Hagen

Image

DOGS ARE GOOD FOR YOUR HEART

Image

'Racist Rant' video prompts community response

Community Events