A major cruise line is ditching single-use plastic bottles

Article Image

Norwegian Cruise Line is the latest business to get on board with reducing its environmental impact.The company...

Posted: Sep 26, 2019 12:06 PM
Posted By: CNN

Norwegian Cruise Line is the latest business to get on board with reducing its environmental impact.

The company announced a plan on Wednesday to eliminate single-use plastic bottles on its ships by January 1, 2020. Norwegian said it will replace more than 6 million single-use plastic bottles per year, starting with the Norwegian Encore, the cruise line's newest ship, which launches in November.

"While we are aware that this is just the beginning of what we and others need to do to be good stewards of our environment, we are committed to our Sail & Sustain initiatives and will continue to innovate for the overall benefit of the planet and its future," Andy Stuart, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a news release.

Instead, Norwegian will stock water from the Jaden Smith-founded company JUST. JUST water cartons are made from paper, and the cap and shoulder are made from a sugarcane-based plastic. The cartons are refillable and recyclable.

"It's critical that businesses take a leading role in efforts to lighten the impact we have on our planet," JUST CEO Ira Laufer said in a news release.

In 2018, Norwegian also eliminated single-use plastic straws across its fleet of 16 ships and from private destinations.

Norwegian is just the latest company to take steps to reduce plastic waste. IHG, which owns Holiday Inn, announced plans in July to ditch travel-sized tubes of shampoo, conditioner and bath gel for larger bottles. Marriott followed in August.

