Could it *be* any more fun? Google marks 25 years of 'Friends' with Easter eggs

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 8:46 AM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 10:15 AM
Posted By: CNN

This weekend marks 25 years since 'Friends' hit TV screens -- and Google is marking the occasion with a sparkling special feature.

The search engine has launched seven 'Friends'-themed 'Easter eggs' that show users special icons when they search for their favorite character. The icons appear in the right-hand panels of the search page, next to information about the character.

A search for Ross Geller, pop-culture's most famous paleontologist, brings up a couch -- click on it, and you'll hear Ross' helpful suggestion to 'pivot!' 'pivot!' 'pivooot!' with accompanying screen titling. Click one too many times, and you'll hear Ross say 'OK, I don't think it's gonna pivot any more...'

Type in 'Chandler Bing,' and an armchair will appear, which, if clicked, unleashes a chick and a duck.

A search for Rachel Green will bring up an icon of the character's famous 'The Rachel' haircut,' and if you are looking for Joey Tribianni, make sure you don't make a beeline for his pizza, unless you want to be reminded that 'JOEY DOESN'T SHARE FOOD!'

For fans who search for 'Friends glossary,' the search engine will pull definitions for 'unfloopy,' 'phalange,' 'hand twin' and 'mississipily' -- just in case you needed reminding.

