Clear

US drone strike kills 16 civilians in Afghanistan, governor's spokesman says

Article Image

CNN's Barbara Starr reports.

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 8:41 AM
Posted By: CNN

A drone strike carried out by US forces in eastern Afghanistan killed 16 civilians, a spokesman for the governor of Nangarhar province said Thursday.

The strike Wednesday evening was targeting ISIS militants, the spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, told CNN.

But human rights organization Amnesty International said the incident suggested a "shocking disregard for civilian life."

"That a US drone strike purportedly targeting IS militants could instead result in the deaths ... of farmers is unacceptable," Daphne Eviatar, Amnesty International USA's director of security with human rights, said in a statement.

"US forces in Afghanistan must ensure that all possible precautions are taken to avoid civilian casualties in military operations," she added.

A spokesman for US Forces Afghanistan, Col. Sonny Leggett, had said earlier Thursday that indications were "members of Daesh were among those targeted in the strike" and that the United States was working with local officials to determine whether there was collateral damage. Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

Although the area is not inhabited, it is occupied by farmland. Workers who had come from various districts to collect dry fruits at a pine nut farm were hit, Khogyani said.

Eight people were injured in the drone strike, Khogyani said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Few Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking a soggy start to the weekend followed by a drop in temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Global Climate Strike happening today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a surge of moisture and a chance for severe storms

Image

Osage ranks second in IGHSAU volleyball poll

Image

RCTC draws with Martin Luther

Image

Grand Meadow sweeps Randolph

Image

Making wine in North Iowa

Image

Pastor's e-mail is hacked

Image

DMC takes over Rochester

Image

Weather forecast 9/19

Community Events