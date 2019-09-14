Clear
Minnesota police charge man with arson in connection with fire that destroyed a 119-year-old synagogue

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fire that destroyed a 119-year-old synagogue, Minnesota authorities said.Adas Israel Synagogue in Dulut...

Posted: Sep 14, 2019 11:22 AM
Posted By: CNN

A man was arrested Friday in connection with a fire that destroyed a 119-year-old synagogue, Minnesota authorities said.

Adas Israel Synagogue in Duluth, about 155 miles northeast of Minneapolis, caught fire early Monday morning, according to CNN affiliate WCCO-TV. The fire left the synagogue in ruins, but WCCO reported that firefighters were able to save several religious relics including eight Torah scrolls that are important to the congregation.

The man was identified as Matthew James Amiot, 36, who was booked on a first-degree arson charge, according to Sgt. Matt Donnelly with the St. Louis County Jail. Amiot will appear at St. Louis County court in Duluth on Monday.

Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken said earlier this week there is no indication of a threat to other places of worship.

Duluth's fire and police departments will hold a press conference with updates on the fire Sunday at 11 a.m.

Adas Israel Synagogue is one of two synagogues in the Duluth Jewish community, according to the St. Paul Jewish Federation. It is an Orthodox/high conservative congregation with 75 members.

