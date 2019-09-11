Clear

South Dakota hospital is evacuated after a tornado hits Sioux Falls

A South Dakota hospital was evacuated after a tornado hit Sioux Falls on Tuesday night, leaving some buildings in shreds.It's unclear how many people...

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 7:16 AM
Updated: Sep 11, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

A South Dakota hospital was evacuated after a tornado hit Sioux Falls on Tuesday night, leaving some buildings in shreds.

It's unclear how many people will be affected by the evacuation at Avera Behavioral Health Center, which suffered storm damage, Mayor Paul TenHaken said. There have been no reports of casualties, but the 911 system is backed up, he added.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado on the south side of the city. Nearly 18,000 customers were without power Wednesday morning, according to utility company Xcel Energy.

Sioux Falls Police warned people to stay off the roads due to downed power lines and trees. Most of the damage is in the south and southeast part of the city, the mayor said.

Please stay off the roads — there's a lot of people that either are still on the roads who didn't get off in time for the storm or are back on to see the damage,' he said in a video message.

'You need to stay off the roads. There's severe power outages throughout the city,' he said.

The tornado struck as strong thunderstorms and flash flooding rolled through the area. 'A very dangerous storm moving int the Sioux Falls area! Winds of 90 mph possible. Take cover!' the NWS tweeted.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More Storm Possible Tonight & Thursday Morning

Image

Tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Image

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Community Events