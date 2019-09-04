Apocalyptic scenes emerge from the Bahamas as the rush for aid begins

What used to be stunning islands are now scenes of widespread destruction.

Hurricane Dorian pulverized the northern Bahamas for two days, hurling catastrophic winds and relentless rain. It was the strongest storm ever to make landfall in the island nation.

'Nothing compares to what we went through the past two days,' survivor Michael Hynes said. 'Almost 48 hours now with nonstop carnage.'

At least seven people, including an 8-year-old boy, were killed. Authorities say that number will almost surely rise.

'We can expect more deaths to be recorded,' Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. 'Our priority is search, rescue and recovery.'

Now that Dorian's vicious clouds are slowly crawling up the southeast US coast, Bahamians are finally seeing sunlight again.

Volunteers are now rushing to rescue trapped residents and deliver aid three days after Dorian slammed the country as a Category 5 storm.

'There is tremendous human suffering,' storm chaser Josh Morgerman said. 'These people really need help. They've lost everything.'

Volunteers wade through flooding to save strangers

Rochenel Daniel is one of the many Bahamians who took it upon himself to rescue others.

'The first one we found was my brother. He was clinging on to a tree, and he made it out safe,' Daniel said.

'But we are unable to locate his wife at the moment. We hope that she's OK.'

Volunteers are fighting their own fatigue to save survivors worn out from the prolonged hurricane.

'Some people, they were exhausted. Some we had to carry,' Daniel said. 'Some couldn't even make it.'

Freeport resident Harold Williams and his son went out on a Jet Ski to get stranded relatives who waded out to them in chest-deep waters.

'I don't think we've seen anything like this in our lifetime,' Williams said. 'Total destruction.'

An airport and a hospital aren't even reachable

One of the worst-hit islands is Grand Bahama, home of the popular city of Freeport.

But swaths of the island now look like ravaged wastelands.

Injured residents can't reach one hospital because it's blocked by submerged cars.

An airport on the island was ruined. And a road that led to it was suddenly replaced by a river.

Between Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands, about 60,000 people may be in dire need of food relief, the World Food Programme said.

Houses look like they were put in a blender

Even new homes built under more stringent building codes were destroyed, said Brandon Clement, who shot footage of the destruction from a helicopter.

One older neighborhood was wiped out, he said.

'You can't tell that there are any homes there,' he said. 'It looks like a bunch of building materials were put in a big grinder and thrown on the ground.'

The Abaco Islands suffered massive destruction, the Prime Minister said, with 60% of homes in the town of Marsh Harbor damaged.

A catastrophically slow-moving storm

Bahamians endured Dorian's brute force for days, as the hurricane moved only 30 miles in 30 hours from Monday into Tuesday. .

By Wednesday morning, all tropical storm warnings for the country had been discontinued. But the arduous recovery is just beginning.

'It's very hard, but we shall overcome.' said Daniel, the rescue volunteer.

The recovery will be especially difficult for Freeport resident Howard Armstrong. His wife drowned in front of him after a storm surge overwhelmed their home, leaving only their heads above water.

The couple waited for hours to be rescued before Armstrong's wife succumbed to hypothermia and slipped beneath the surface.

'She was standing on top of the kitchen cabinets until they disintegrated. And I kept with her, and she just drowned on me,' Howard said. 'She was gone so quickly.'