Hurricane Dorian threatens the US

Dorian remains a major category 3 hurricane as it continues to lash the Bahamas. The storm is expected to slowly lift to the northwest Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Sep 3, 2019 6:50 AM
Posted By: CNN

Drying out but tracking cooling temps through the week
