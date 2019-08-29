Back to school, no more summer vacation (if you even took one) and cooler temps on their way.
If you are going to be in the house anyway, you might as well enjoy some of what's streaming.
There's plenty of new content available on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Now and Acorn TV in September.
Click through the gallery above to see some of what you can enjoy.
Related Content
- What's streaming on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in September
- Netflix may have to say goodbye to 'The Office' and 'Friends'
- Live stream of Franken replacement announcement
- Stream trout opener is around the corner
- Storm Team 3: Steady stream of showers
- Netflix prices are going up
- Amazon's Alexa will now give Brits health advice
- Some residents upset over ROCOG's decision to not stream meetings
- September recognized as National Recovery Month
- KIMT's most-read stories of September
Scroll for more content...