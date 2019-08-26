Clear

Apple warns not to keep its credit card by leather. Or denim. Or loose change.

Article Image

Apple is warning customers that some fabrics, such as leather and denim, could cause permanent discoloration to the Apple Card. So CNN Business tested it out.

Posted: Aug 26, 2019 8:16 AM
Posted By: CNN

Apple's new titanium credit card comes with a potential headache that will be familiar to iPhone users everywhere: It can get scuffed up a little too easily in the real world.

Apple updated its support webpage this week to warn customers that some fabrics, such as leather and denim, could cause permanent discoloration to the Apple Card. That damage won't wash off.

Apple also advises against placing the card in a wallet slot that already has a different credit card, so it doesn't get scratched. And the company says customers should not store their Apple Card in a pocket or bag with loose change, keys or "other potentially abrasive objects."

"If your titanium Apple Card comes into contact with hard surfaces or materials, it's possible that the coating can be damaged," Apple said on its website.

The bottom line: The Apple Card probably shouldn't touch anything.

The company first announced the Apple Card in March, promising "the most significant change in the credit card experience in 50 years." The card, which officially became available to all US customers on Tuesday, is issued through Goldman Sach and runs on Mastercard's network. It is only available to iPhone users and built into the Apple Wallet app.

Physically, the credit card has the classic Apple look. It's white, made of titanium and generally has a minimalist design. On the card, you'll see an Apple logo, but no credit card numbers.

While other credit cards also experience some wear and tear over time, Apple put an emphasis at its launch event on the "beautiful" look of the card.

If you do sign up for the card, Apple recommends putting it in a wallet, pocket or bag made of "soft materials." Apple also suggests cleaning the titanium card by wiping it with a microfiber cloth that has been moistened with isopropyl alcohol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Rochester
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Increasing moisture will allow for clouds, storms Monday,
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

1 person killed in Mower County tree-cutting accident

Image

Working for cheaper insulin prices

Image

Campus Storm Water Project expected to start today

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a severe chance before sunshine returns

Image

Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Monday 8/26

Image

Austin Artworks Festival boosts local business

Image

Authorities investigating boat falling over Zumbro Lake Dam

Image

Brunch on the Beach brings Republican candidates and voters together

Image

Lourdes soccer defeats Duluth Marshall; stays undefeated

Image

Honey harvest in full swing

Community Events