Clear

Police search for son after former NFL player and wife killed in small Minnesota town

Article Image

Authorities in Minnesota were searching for the son of former NFL player Barry Bennett after Bennett and his wife were found shot dead at their home in Long Prairie. CNN affiliate WCCO reports.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: CNN

Authorities in Minnesota were searching Friday for the son of former NFL player Barry Bennett after Bennett and his wife were found shot dead at their home in Long Prairie.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office said Barry and Carol Bennett, both 63, were found dead Wednesday by a friend who went to a home after Bennett hadn't returned the friend's texts or calls.

They said the couple's 22-year-old son, Dylan Bennett, is a suspect and is driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Minnesota license plate with the tag number BCK 487.

"Anyone with information on Dylan Bennett's whereabouts is urged to call the Todd County Sheriff's Office," officials said.

A sheriff's investigator in Todd County filed a complaint in district court accusing Bennett of two counts of second-degree murder without premeditation.

The Minnesota Vikings, Barry Bennett's final team in the NFL, tweeted that they were "saddened by the tragic loss of former Vikings player Barry Bennett and his wife, Carol."

Bennett played on the defensive line for three teams during his 11-year career in the NFL. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 1978. In 1982 he moved to the New York Jets where he played with Mark Gastineau, and in 1988 he played one game with Jets and one with the Vikings.

A Minnesota native, Bennett went to Concordia College.

Long Prairie is about 125 miles northwest of Minneapolis. It has about 3,300 people, according to a Census estimate.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Tracking a nice start to the weekend with storms returning overnight Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 8/23

Image

Senator Jodi Ernst continues her statewide tour

Image

Pannekoeken is set to open in a new location

Image

Mayo Nurse Exchange Program

Image

Second Chance at a Healthy Smile

Image

Bus Stop Shelter

Image

Tackling Traffic Congestion

Image

Back To School Eye Exam

Image

School Bullying

Image

Raising Money For Immigrant Children

Community Events