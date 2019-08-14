MLB star-turned-sports broadcaster Alex Rodriguez reportedly was the victim Sunday night of a burglary, with the items taken worth $500,000, according to CNN affiliate KPIX.
Rodriguez and other members of ESPN's broadcasting crew returned from a dinner out after working the Phillies-Giants game in San Francisco when they discovered someone had broken into their rental car, the station reported.
"It's an unfortunate situation," ESPN told CNN in a statement. "We're working with local authorities to address it."
Jewelry, bags, a camera, camera equipment, a laptop computer and electrical equipment were stolen, the San Francisco Police Department said. Police did not identify whom the items belong to.
The valuables were worth $500,000, KPIX reported.
The incident happened Sunday between 9 and 11:10 p.m., police said. The department's Burglary Unit is handling the investigation.
Related Content
- Items worth $500,000 reportedly were stolen from a rental car used by Alex Rodriguez and an ESPN crew
- Police: Thousands of dollars worth of items stolen in two Rochester burglaries
- Rochester Police: Man arrested for stealing rental car
- Faribault sued over rental ordinance
- Yet another round of layoffs at ESPN
- Police: Around $20,000 worth of jewelry stolen from Rochester home
- $20K worth of construction equipment stolen in Rochester
- Austin man arrested for stolen vehicle in Worth County.
- Around $10K worth of tools stolen from Rochester construction site
- Stolen Picasso painting worth $28 million recovered after 20 years