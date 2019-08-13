Presidential Hopeful Pete Buttigieg Talks To KIMT News 3

On Friday, though, nearly the entire field of twenty plus Democratic Presidential hopefuls was in Clear Lake. That included a young mayor who has established himself as a darling of the Democrats, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg was among the candidates who sat down with KIMT News 3 to discuss a wide range of topics. Having likely done hundreds of such interviews already, the Mayor walked into our makeshift studio set up in the shadow of the Surf Ballroom and made his own determination about what we should be discussing. Buttigieg bristles when the mainstream media focuses on the Tweets and insults lobbed into the body politic by President Trump.

"The President's got a gift for making it all about him and the problem is, the more we're talking about him, the less we're talking about you," Buttigieg said earnestly. "I think we've got to move our politics back into the everyday, have it not be about who looked good on cable last night or who got off the best zinger in the committee hearing in Washington, but about what we're actually going to do to make your everyday life different if you elect us versus keeping him in there. If we have the conversation on those terms, we win. If it becomes all about him, I'm worried we may not.

Buttigieg believes the mainstream media has been far too eager to latch onto terms including left, right, conservative and liberal. He argues this important election goes beyond such terminology.

"There's actually a chance to have a different kind of conversation rooted in values that are considered conservative, maybe, talking about freedom, talking about faith, but talking about why those values actually in our time have very progressive implications."

South Bend, Indiana may only have a population of roughly three hundred thousand, but Buttigieg is attracting some of his party's biggest guns. Just days after his appearance at Iowa's Wing Ding, the campaign brought on a new senior advisor in Brandon Neal. Neal served as national political director for the Democratic National Committee and has also been employed by the NAACP and former President Barack Obama's 2008 campaign