Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

How you can help victims of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton

Article Image

Pain and trauma continue to reverberate after two mass shootings within hours of each other this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Thirty people w...

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: CNN

Pain and trauma continue to reverberate after two mass shootings within hours of each other this weekend in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Thirty people were killed and dozens were wounded in the attacks. As the communities come to terms with the aftermath, civic groups are mobilizing to help those affected cover medical, funeral and other costs.

You can support them by clicking the "Take Action" button above or by going directly to the Public Good campaign here.

CNN's Impact Your World will update this page as more opportunities to help arise.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Austin
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 87°
Rochester
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking an enhanced risk for severe weather today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Monday's Severe Weather Updates

Image

Rochester residents rally for change

Image

New Concerns about Zoning

Image

Tracking Monday's Severe Weather Chances

StormTeam 3: Severe weather returns to the forecast

Image

All Iowa Showdown brings kids and animals together

Image

Clear Lake Evening Lions receiving international recognition

Image

50th annual VFW State Golf Tourney raises money for Minnesota veterans

Image

Residents plan to share concerns about new zoning

Image

Rally in Rochester against gun violence

Community Events