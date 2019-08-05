Clear

Neil deGrasse Tyson is facing backlash after tweeting about shooting deaths

Article Image

Astrophysicist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson is facing backlash online after he coolly referred to the mass shooting deaths in Ohio and Texas, suggesting they pale in comparison to deaths from other causes, namely illness and accidents.

Posted: Aug 5, 2019 7:30 AM
Updated: Aug 5, 2019 7:45 AM
Posted By: CNN

Neil deGrasse Tyson is facing backlash online after he tweeted about gun deaths over the weekend.

In the tweet, the astrophysicist and author coolly referred to the mass shooting deaths in Ohio and Texas, suggesting they pale in comparison to deaths from other causes, namely illness and accidents.

By comparing the loss of 34 people over the weekend to deaths caused by illness and accidents, many people felt Tyson was downplaying the role that gun violence plays in American society.

On Twitter, the response was fierce and immediate, with tens of thousands of Twitter users responding.

'Cold take, Neil. 200+ Americans died from gun violence in the past 48 hours,' author and gun control activist Shannon Watts responded.

Many other people mentioned that the other causes he listed were being researched or had reliable preventative measures that could be taken such as vaccines, while gun violence remains an unsolved issue.

The remarks come just days after deGrasse Tyson's return to television following accusations of inappropriate behavior.

He denied the claims and Fox and Nat Geo announced in a statement that they concluded their investigation into the allegations of sexual misconduct that were first published in November by Patheos, a religion and spirituality website.

No details of the investigation were released by the networks.

Tyson has not issued any other tweets in response to the backlash over his comments.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 69°
Tracking an enhanced risk for severe weather today
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester residents rally for change

Image

New Concerns about Zoning

Image

Tracking Monday's Severe Weather Chances

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Severe weather returns to the forecast

Image

All Iowa Showdown brings kids and animals together

Image

Clear Lake Evening Lions receiving international recognition

Image

50th annual VFW State Golf Tourney raises money for Minnesota veterans

Image

Residents plan to share concerns about new zoning

Image

Rally in Rochester against gun violence

Image

Rochester Royals fall to Miesville

Community Events