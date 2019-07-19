Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift come out to play in 'Cats' movie trailer

The first trailer for the movie "Cats" has arrived.

While a teaser video that was released earlier this week focused on actors like Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and James Corden, who are portraying the fancy-footed felines, the new video allows more glimpses of them in what was referred to in the teaser as "digital fur technology."

It's also scored around star Jennifer Hudson's fallen-from-grace Grizabella and her spine-tingling rendition of the production's famous song, "Memory."

"Cats" is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage adaptation of T.S. Eliot's "Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats." That book, which was published in 1939, is a collection of poems that each focus on various animals with fascinating backstories. The musical centers on a night where they come together to decide which one will be chosen to ascend to the Heaviside Layer and be reincarnated.

The film, which is directed by Tom Hooper of "Les Misérables," will be released December 20, 2019.