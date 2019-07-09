Clear

Target announces big deals to compete with Amazon Prime Day

Article Image

Amazon has turned Prime Day into a...

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 7:53 AM
Posted By: CNN

Amazon has turned Prime Day into a summer shopping holiday — and rival retailers like Target want to claim a piece of that spending next week.

Target is running "Deal Days" on Monday and Tuesday, July 15 and 16, the same dates as Amazon's two-day Prime Day event. Target said it will offer 40% off some furniture, 30% off some small appliances and cookware, and other deals on toys, sporting goods and bedding.

Prime Day has become Amazon's annual summer show of force in the shopping world. Amazon uses the savings event to spotlight its own products and hook new members on Prime, its $119 annual free-shipping program. This year Amazon says Prime Day will include more than one million deals, such as steep discounts on its own Alexa-enabled devices.

Target is looking to compete in part by playing up the fact that customers don't need a membership to score deals. This year's two-day event is an expansion: Target held a one-day sale last year, which it called "one of our biggest days of the year for online sales."

Other retailers are trying to cash in next week, too.

EBay made a more pointed reference to Amazon in its announcement, needling the company for its periodic website outages last year on Prime Day. EBay said it will launch a "Crash Sale" on July 15 to include "hot deals on top brands" over 50% off, with free shipping — and "if history repeats itself and Amazon crashes that day," eBay will add more deals.

Nordstrom also hopes to capitalize on the summer version of Black Friday, albeit a few days after the Prime Day event. The company announced it will launch its two-week "anniversary sale" on July 19, with discounts on brands such as Topshop and Madewell.

