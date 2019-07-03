Clear

Vandals spray painted the 'Bean' sculpture at Chicago's Millennium Park

Chicago police arrested seven individuals after graffiti was found on the famous "Bean" sculpture in Millennium Park.

Seven people were arrested after the famous "Bean" sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park was vandalized.

The stainless steel structure, officially known as the Cloud Gate, was spray painted with graffiti, Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli told CNN. It's one of the top tourist attractions in Chicago.

Benches and a memorial wall dedicated to cancer survivors in nearby Maggie Daley Park were also defaced.

The seven suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charges are pending, Bartoli said.

"We will send out more details when charges are finalized," she said.

It's 33 feet high

The Cloud Gate was created by Anish Kapoor, a British sculptor known for his large-scale works of stone and reflective steel. The Cloud Gate was completed in 2006, according to the Millennium Park Foundation's website.

One hundred and sixty-eight stainless steel plates were cut using computer technology and assembled together like a puzzle to create the sculpture.

It's 33 feet high, 42 feet wide, 66 feet long and weighs 110 tons.

