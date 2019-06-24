Clear

Raising awareness about PTSD

We're taking a closer look at the toll PTSD takes on veterans and a local resource for those affected

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

PRESTON, Minn.-This month is PTSD awareness month.
According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, more than eight million people suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.

Mayo Clinic says PTSD is a mental health condition that's caused from a scary event, you can either experience it or witness it. Some symptoms are flashbacks, nightmares and crippling anxiety.

The feds say the impact of PTSD varies.
Nearly 30 percent of Vietnam war veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime.
Everyday factors can bring up the past.

There are resources available, including a veteran run PTSD discussion every month at the VFW 1215 in Rochester.

“Where they can share that information with their fellow veterans that may have helped them in a similar situation and that's just been the norm that over time veterans helping veterans is what gets them through this,” said Veteran officer Jennifer Shumaker.

The next meeting is June 27th. To get involve reach out to the Olmsted County Veteran service office.

