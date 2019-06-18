Clear

New York passes bill to allow driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

Article Image

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sig...

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 8:31 AM
Posted By: CNN

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Monday that will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses in the state. The measure passed its last hurdle earlier in the day with a "yes" vote in the Senate.

The Senate approved the Green Light Bill with 33 votes to 29, and the result was met with cheers and shouts from the gallery.

Senator Luis Sepulveda, D-Bronx, the bill's original sponsor, was emotional on the Senate floor, where he stood with his young son.

"We are taking a stand for the rights of immigrants in a time where their livelihoods are being threatened and degraded to extreme degrees," Sepulveda said.

"As New Yorkers, we have an obligation to defend other New Yorkers," Gustavo Rivera, D-Bronx, said on the Senate floor. "And every one of these individuals, whether they're documented or not, are New Yorkers."

Twelve other states have similar provisions, Rivera said.

Cuomo had initially been concerned that the legislation might give federal officials information about undocumented individuals that could lead to deportation, but New York Attorney General Letitia James said Monday that there are "safeguards" in the bill against that.

"The legislation is well crafted and contains ample protections for those who apply for driver's licenses," James said in a statement. "If this bill is enacted and challenged in court, we will vigorously defend it."

Cuomo has supported this policy for more than a decade, according to a statement from his office.

"The key to this bill is not the political intent but the legal effect," the statement said. "We hope the Attorney General's assessment is correct for the safety of the thousands of undocumented individuals who are relying on her legal opinion."

Sen. Sepulveda said the legislation is mainly "for the children."

"I have my child here. And the thought of losing my child because of a traffic stop, because of running a red light, would kill me," he said.

Addressing New York's undocumented community, Sepulveda said, "We see you. We welcome you with open arms. You are here, and today we give you the right to move freely around this state without fear."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking an active pattern to end the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sudan crisis being felt in Rochester

Image

Tracking Another Round of Fog This AM

Image

A rally for Sudan will happen in Rochester

Image

MILLIONS of pop tabs!

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Weather Forecast

Image

Stewartville hosts first ever all-comers track meet

Image

Two nursing homes deemed lacking oversight

Image

New amphitheater at Fossil & Prairie Park

Image

Energy progress report

Image

Downtown historic district his road block.

Community Events