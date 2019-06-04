Clear

Menstrual cycle tracking will be added to the Apple Watch

Article Image

Apple announced Monday that a menstrual cycle tracker will be one of the new features on the Apple Watch.The tracker will help women log information r...

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 7:36 AM
Posted By: CNN

Apple announced Monday that a menstrual cycle tracker will be one of the new features on the Apple Watch.

The tracker will help women log information related to their menstrual cycle, allowing users to see predicted timing for their next period and fertility window.

"Knowing more about your menstrual cycle gives you a window into your health, from simply insuring you are prepared to understanding your personal patterns and regularities," said Sumbul Desai, Apple's vice president of health, during the Worldwide Developers Conference.

The announcement was meet with applause from the audience.

"The daily log function enables the quick addition of information related to the menstrual cycle, including current period, flow, symptoms, results from ovulation prediction kits and other elements of fertility tracking," said Apple in a statement.

Desai also announced that cycle tracking will be available for those without a watch through the health app on iPhone with iOS 13.

Other health and fitness features announced during the annual conference are a new activity trend log and a healthy hearing app.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking Potentially Severe Weather for Tuesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking Our Severe Weather Potential

Image

Fatal Head-on Crash in Rochester

Image

Wastewater treatment plan latest

Image

Heart of the City Phase One design approved

Image

Potential land acquisition for RPS

Image

Lourdes softball preps for first state tournament run

Image

"Vision to Vitality" Forum

Image

Bushel Boy Proposes Expansion

Image

New Fire Station After Tornado

Image

School liaison teaching lessons for parents to fight the 'summer slide'

Community Events