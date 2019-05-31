Clear

A rockfall on Mount Rainier has killed 1 climber and injured 2 others

Article Image

A rockfall came through a climbers' camp this week on Washington's Mount Rainier, killing one person and injuring two others, a park spokesman said.Th...

Posted: May 31, 2019 8:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

A rockfall came through a climbers' camp this week on Washington's Mount Rainier, killing one person and injuring two others, a park spokesman said.

The rocks hit a camp of six climbers on the mountain's Liberty Ridge route at 10,400 feet Wednesday night, Mount Rainier National Park spokesman Kevin Bacher said.

Responding to a call about the rockfall, search and rescue workers air-lifted a severely injured climber to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center on Thursday morning, Bacher said. The rest, including three uninjured campers, were flown off the mountain later that day, he said.

The climbers had intended to climb the summit Thursday.

Though its last eruptive period was about 1,000 years ago, Rainier is an active volcano, so it is inherently unstable, Bacher said.

About 10,000 people a year attempt the summit. About 50% make it to the top, Bacher said, and the other half are turned back by conditions or ability.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
It is going to be HOT today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Repaving a Rochester public park's track

Image

Tracking the Warmest Day of the Year

Image

Words of wisdom for the class of 2019

Image

Suspicious situation and manhunt in Salem Township

Image

Iowa Love helps with cleanup efforts

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/30

Storm Team 3: Wildfire smoke causing hazy conditions

Image

'Wisdom for Wisdom' program gives free procedure to college student

Image

Should you be concerned about river flooding?

Image

Theft reported at a popular landmark in West Concord

Community Events