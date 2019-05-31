A rockfall came through a climbers' camp this week on Washington's Mount Rainier, killing one person and injuring two others, a park spokesman said.
The rocks hit a camp of six climbers on the mountain's Liberty Ridge route at 10,400 feet Wednesday night, Mount Rainier National Park spokesman Kevin Bacher said.
Responding to a call about the rockfall, search and rescue workers air-lifted a severely injured climber to Seattle's Harborview Medical Center on Thursday morning, Bacher said. The rest, including three uninjured campers, were flown off the mountain later that day, he said.
The climbers had intended to climb the summit Thursday.
Though its last eruptive period was about 1,000 years ago, Rainier is an active volcano, so it is inherently unstable, Bacher said.
About 10,000 people a year attempt the summit. About 50% make it to the top, Bacher said, and the other half are turned back by conditions or ability.
Related Content
- A rockfall on Mount Rainier has killed 1 climber and injured 2 others
- Rock climber falls in Minnesota state park
- Warmer, rainier seasons predicted for the Midwest according to climate assessment
- Volunteers mounting effort to fill Waterloo potholes
- Earthquake kills two, injures hundreds in Taiwan
- Firefighter killed, 3 injured in Wisconsin shooting
- Cameras mounted on police guns in Minneapolis suburb
- Officer injured, police dog killed in Minnesota shootout
- Maryland car crash kills 5 children, injures 2 adults
- UPDATE: Three killed and deputy injured in northern Minnesota