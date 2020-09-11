50-day campaign to honor heroes announced on Patriot Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

There are three ways the Rochester community will honor first responders and military personnel.

"We're going to be raising money for the Law Enforcement Memorial, for the Fire Department, the Clock and Bell Tower, and then Ironwood Christian Springs Ranch for their families of the fallen and their Disabled Veterans Turkey Hunt," Brad Trahan said.

In a world where law enforcement is under attack, police still believe in the honor of wearing the badge.

"We're hearing that cops aren't recommending kids don't go into this job and there's probably some truth to that, it really is a calling of people that do this job the best," Capt. Jeff Stillwell of RPD said.

The effects of 9/11 still resonate in the hearts of Americans.

"My daughter is currently deployed overseas because of what happened 19 years ago today," Rochester Fire Department Chief Eric Kerska said.

19 years later, first responders keep fighting hard battles, all for our freedom.

"The fight continues, the struggle continues," Kerska said.

But that freedom doesn't come without gratitude for those willing to make the ultimate sacrifice.

"We're here to remember those that gave the last full measure of devotion," Kerska said.

If you are interested in donating, visit this link.