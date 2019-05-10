Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Emma and Liam are the most popular baby names -- again

Article Image

The Social Security Administration just released its list of most popular baby names for babies born in the United States last year.Topping the list:...

Posted: May. 10, 2019 2:38 PM
Posted By: CNN

The Social Security Administration just released its list of most popular baby names for babies born in the United States last year.

Topping the list: Liam and Emma.

For Emma, it's the fifth year in a row at no. 1.

Liam, which first appeared on the top 10 list in 2012, retained its top spot for the second year.

The second-place finishers are also the same as in 2017: Noah, on the boys' side, and Olivia on the girls'.

Most popular names for boys

1. Liam

2. Noah

3. William

4. James

5. Oliver

6. Benjamin

7. Elijah

8. Lucas

9. Mason

10. Logan

Most popular names for girls in 2018

1. Emma

2. Olivia

3. Ava

4. Isabella

5. Sophia

6. Charlotte

7. Mia

8. Amelia

9. Harper

10. Evelyn

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Albert Lea
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Few Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking another chilly and windy day followed by a great end to the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Great Friday for the Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener!

Image

Boats loads of excitement for fishing opener

Image

How the Minnesota DNR stops zebra mussels

Image

Buntenbach named AMC's Player of the Year

Image

Anglers are ready for the MN Governor's Fishing Opener

Image

Art Behind Bars

Image

Homelessness & Affordable housing

Image

Albert Lea is the place to be

Image

600 Volunteers Helping Out

Image

94-year-old continues to volunteer at Mayo Clinic

Community Events