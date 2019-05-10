Emma and Liam are the most popular baby names -- again

The Social Security Administration just released its list of most popular baby names for babies born in the United States last year.
Topping the list: Liam and Emma.
For Emma, it's the fifth year in a row at no. 1.
Liam, which first appeared on the top 10 list in 2012, retained its top spot for the second year.
The second-place finishers are also the same as in 2017: Noah, on the boys' side, and Olivia on the girls'.
Most popular names for boys
1. Liam
2. Noah
3. William
4. James
5. Oliver
6. Benjamin
7. Elijah
8. Lucas
9. Mason
10. Logan
Most popular names for girls in 2018
1. Emma
2. Olivia
3. Ava
4. Isabella
5. Sophia
6. Charlotte
7. Mia
8. Amelia
9. Harper
10. Evelyn
