Hillary Clinton reads from Mueller report in new video

Hillary Clinton is featured in a new video reading aloud excerpts of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, including a line in the report that quotes President Donald Trump bemoaning the appointment of Mueller.

In a video released Saturday, Clinton, along with her husband, former President Bill Clinton, joins Comedy Central's Jordan Klepper to "advise him on what crowdfunding campaigns he should support." As the three review various GoFundMe campaigns, Klepper reads the description of one having to do with the former Democratic presidential nominee.

"It's simple, I'm raising money to hire Hillary Clinton to record an audiobook of the Mueller report," Klepper said, adding that he has a copy of the report with him.

"Alright, let me start it. I'll be happy to -- sure," Clinton enthusiastically replies. She proceeds to plainly read an excerpt of the report as music plays over her dictation.

Klepper interjects as she reads, urging Clinton to read it "like you mean it" and to "imagine, like, you have a history with this."

She continues: "The President slumped back in his chair and said 'Oh my god, this is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I'm f---ed.'"

After Clinton finishes, Klepper turns to Bill Clinton and asks him what he thinks of the reading as the former President approvingly shakes his head.

"I'd listen to that audiobook," Klepper said.

"Yeah, OK," Clinton replies as she clasps her hands and offers a slight smile.

At another point in the video, the trio review a GoFundMe campaign for a person trying to raise money "to take a law class to impeach Donald Trump," an effort the Clintons don't think Klepper should financially back.

Instead, the two suggest Attorney General William Barr, whose handling of the report has been criticized by Democrats, "should go to law school."

"If somebody wanted to fund his continuing legal education, I would be for that," Bill Clinton said.