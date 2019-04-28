Clear
'Avengers: Endgame' has already broken the global box office record

Posted: Apr. 28, 2019 7:23 AM
Posted By: CNN

"Avengers: Endgame" has made an estimated $644 million at the worldwide box office. That makes it the biggest global opening in film history.

And the weekend isn't even close to being over yet.

The Disney and Marvel film surpassed the record held by "Avengers: Infinity War," which made $641 million for its opening around the world last April.

"Endgame," which has the Avengers return to take on the evil Thanos, has grossed an estimated $487 million overseas, according to the studio. That breaks the record for the biggest opening weekend internationally, which was held by 2017's "The Fate of the Furious."

"Endgame" also already has the highest-grossing three day start ever in China. The film has so far made $217 million there.

The film rolled out internationally starting on Wednesday.

Back in the states, the records are also racking up.

"Endgame" had the biggest opening day ever in North America with an estimated $156.7 million Friday. That's roughly $37 million more than the previous record's total, which was held by 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

Disney said Saturday that it now estimates a three-day domestic total for "Endgame" in the $310 million to $340 million range. The current domestic record belongs to "Infinity War," which made $258 million.

While these numbers are unprecedented for an opening box office, they make sense considering the immense excitement and buzz around "Endgame."

"Endgame" is the epic conclusion to Marvel studio's decade long series of blockbuster films. All together Marvel Studios has made more than $19 billion worldwide.

Movie chains are running around the clock and adding showtimes to meet the demand of moviegoers. AMC Theatres announced on Monday that seventeen locations will stay open for 72 straight hours from Thursday night through Sunday.

The film, which clocks in at roughly three hours, has garnered acclaim from critics and moviegoers. It holds a 96% score on review site, Rotten Tomatoes and an A+ CinemaScore.

